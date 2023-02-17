Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Celanese Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CE traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.90. 527,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Celanese

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

