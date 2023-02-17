Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Celularity Price Performance
Celularity stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. Celularity has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.99.
Celularity Company Profile
