CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 123 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in S&P Global by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,425,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,657,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,995,000 after buying an additional 310,742 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $357.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.36 and a 200 day moving average of $346.94. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,556 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

