CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.8 %

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,880 shares of company stock worth $12,294,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.45 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

