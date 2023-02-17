CenterBook Partners LP Buys 1,247 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,395 shares of company stock worth $10,398,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 15.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

