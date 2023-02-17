CenterBook Partners LP Buys 17,824 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of CNM opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

