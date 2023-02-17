CenterBook Partners LP Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after buying an additional 8,363,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after buying an additional 8,158,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,112,000 after buying an additional 5,726,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.