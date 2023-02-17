CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,774 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2,072.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 214,493 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,315,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after acquiring an additional 495,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

SBS stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

