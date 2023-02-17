CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,026 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $13,246,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $8,286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 147.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after buying an additional 346,957 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Par Pacific Stock Down 2.1 %
Par Pacific stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
