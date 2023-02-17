CenterBook Partners LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PayPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $76.73 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

