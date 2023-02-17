CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48-1.50 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

CNP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,809,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,717 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,441,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

