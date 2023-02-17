Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

TSE CG opened at C$8.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.95. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$13.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

