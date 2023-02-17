Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centogene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Centogene Price Performance

Centogene stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 13,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,737. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. Centogene had a negative net margin of 52.91% and a negative return on equity of 188.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centogene

(Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.