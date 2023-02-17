Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Chairman William E. Brown Sells 115,671 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CENT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,475. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 266.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

