ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Up 8.4% in January

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,059. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 1,367,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,613. ChampionX has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.