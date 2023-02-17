Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE CRL opened at $254.25 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $308.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

