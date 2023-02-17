Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron



Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

