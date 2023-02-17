China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $36.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

