China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
China Southern Airlines Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $36.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Southern Airlines Company Profile
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.