Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,871.00.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,621.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,524.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,553.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

