Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

Shares of TSE CHP.UN traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,327. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.18 and a 12-month high of C$15.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.86, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.12.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

