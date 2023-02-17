CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Trading Up 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 10,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32.
CHS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
