CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Trading Up 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 10,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

CHS Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Transactions at CHS

About CHS

In other news, Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,529. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CHS news, Director Perry Meyer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,529. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.