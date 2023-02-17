Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46.

Chuy’s Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,854. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $663.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.