Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46.

Chuy’s Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,854. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $663.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

