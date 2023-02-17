Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.25. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 61.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

