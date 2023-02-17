Cipher Capital LP Grows Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,132 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TU. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday.

TU opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

