Cipher Capital LP Invests $2.64 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,897,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,577,000 after purchasing an additional 58,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

Shares of NOW opened at $453.69 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

