Cipher Capital LP Takes $2.02 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Amundi boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,423,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 568,002 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $15,710,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in National Instruments by 35.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,199,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,452,000 after buying an additional 312,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,190 shares of company stock worth $2,262,444. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $52.29 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.