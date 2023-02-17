Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $121.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

