Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $209.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.