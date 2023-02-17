Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.73-$3.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.20 billion-$56.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.54 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.73-3.78 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.05.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,523,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,043,445. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $208.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.