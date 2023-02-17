Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $209.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $246,529,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

