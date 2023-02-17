Citigroup Boosts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $54.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $47.01 on Monday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,162. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,850,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,569,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 5,870.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,703,000 after buying an additional 1,571,504 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

