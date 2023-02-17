Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Up 6.6% in January

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 10,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTXR remained flat at $1.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,483. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CTXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.