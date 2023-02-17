Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Announces Earnings Results

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMTG stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.84. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

