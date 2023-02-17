Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Invenire Partners LP

Invenire Partners LP decreased its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Clarus accounts for about 3.2% of Invenire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Invenire Partners LP owned approximately 0.42% of Clarus worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,482,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Clarus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 34.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 237,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. 53,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,078. The stock has a market cap of $356.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

