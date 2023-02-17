CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Acquires $14,394.00 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey S. Powell purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,394.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,952.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CNB Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 224,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 25.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CNB Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

See Also

