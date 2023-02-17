CNO Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

