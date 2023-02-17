Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $42,587.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,416.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVLY. TheStreet raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.20. 4,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $240.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

