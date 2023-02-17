CoinEx Token Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $161.05 million and approximately $433,853.03 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.
CoinEx Token Coin Profile
CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.