Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 911 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.69. 602,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

