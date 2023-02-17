Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 10,174 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. 129,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,896. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84.

