Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.72. The company had a trading volume of 298,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,752. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.