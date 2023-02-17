Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases Shares of 129,510 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 129,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 931,271 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

