Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 869,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,389 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.20. 1,563,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,642,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

