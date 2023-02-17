Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 990,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 915,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 914,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after buying an additional 48,912 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

