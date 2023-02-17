Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 793,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 661.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CMSQF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Computershare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:CMSQF remained flat at $17.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Computershare has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through the following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

