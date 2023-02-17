Concordium 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $72.57 million and $1.04 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Concordium has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

