Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Down 6.7% in January

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Conformis Stock Performance

CFMS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 60,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,625. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Conformis has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

Get Conformis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the second quarter valued at $84,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conformis Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.