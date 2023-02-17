Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $1.40 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Conifer has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Conifer

In other news, CEO James G. Petcoff bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,177.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conifer

Conifer Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Conifer accounts for 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned 3.82% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

