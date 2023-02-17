ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.30. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

