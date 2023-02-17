ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

COP stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,064,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,569. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

